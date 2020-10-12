SOUTH DAKOTA HUMAN SERVICES CENTER
IMMEDIATE OPENINGS
Now offering an additional $1.50/hour weekend pay for some positions.
Mental Health
Aide/CNA
$1,000 Hiring Incentive
$13.69-$14.38/hour DOQ
+$1/hour pm shift
+$1.50/hour night shift
+$1 geriatric pay
+ weekend pay
Nurse
$3,200 Hiring Incentive
$25.66-$29.70/hour DOQ
+$1/hour pm shift
+$1.50/hour night shift
+$1 geriatric pay
+ weekend pay
New Grads Eligible!.
Mental Health Associate
(Adolescent & Adult)
$17.48 + $1 shift pay
+ weekend pay
Custodial Crew Leader
$11.50 + weekend pay3
LPN
Part-Time & Full-Time
$20.54-$23.78 + shift pay
+ weekend pay
Building Maintenance
Specialist (plumber)
$19.07
Occupational
Therapy Assistant
$16.89-$17.74 DOQ
Psychologist
DOQ
Mental Health Assistant
(Geriatric)
$15.95 + $1 geriatric pay
+ shift pay + weekend pay
Human Services Dispatcher
(part-time)
$12.39 +shift pay +weekend pay
HSC offers an excellent
benefits package
(for full and part-time
positions) that includes:
• 3 weeks paid vacation
• 10 paid holidays per year
• Employer-paid health
insurance
• Fully-matched retirement
plan for employees & more!
For more info or to apply, please go to: http://bhr.sd.gov/workforus or contact
any South Dakota Dept of Labor & Regulation Local Office • Call (605)668-3118
