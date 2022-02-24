Mental Health Aide/CNA: $3,000 Hiring Incentive, $14.90/hour DOQ +$2/hour shift pay for pm's/night shifts +$1 geriatric pay + $1.50 weekend pay. Float positions start at $16.39. (Job ID #16851)

Nurse: $5,000 Hiring Incentive (New Grads Eligible), $26.90-$30.87/hour DOQ +$2/hour shift pay for pm's/night shifts +$1 geriatric pay + weekend pay. (Job ID #16454)

Psychologist: $5,000 Hiring Incentive, DOQ (Job ID #17041)

Occupational Therapy Assistant: $18.36 DOQ (Job ID #17440)

Custodial Crew Leader: $1,000 Hiring Incentive, $12.04 + $1.50 weekend pay + $1.00 geriatric pay (Job ID #16425)

Weekend RN Positions: $5,000 Hiring Incentive, $30.94-$35.50 DOQ + shift pay + weekend pay (Job ID #16456)

Mental Health Associate $3,000 Hiring Incentive, (Adolescent & Adult): $19.70 + $1 shift pay + weekend pay (Job ID #17092, 17093, 17094)

LPN: $2,000 Hiring Incentive, $21.54-$24.73 DOQ + shift pay + weekend pay + geriatric pay (Job ID #17096)

Science Teacher: $21.49 (Job ID #17564)

Therapeutic Recreation Specialist (Geriatric and Float): $19.70 + shift pay + weekend pay (Job ID #17524, 16788)

Scheduling Coordinator II: $16.53 (Job ID #17650)

Health Information Supervisor: $21.49 (Job ID #18165)

Mental Health Assistant (Adolescent): $16.53 + shift pay + weekend pay (Job ID #18125)

Mental Health Security Officer: $18.18 DOQ (Job ID #18300)

Physician Assistant/Nurse Practitioner: $94,836 DOQ (Job ID #18301)

Director of Clinical Services: DOQ (Job ID #17804)

Psych Social Worker: $23.87 + weekend pay (Job ID #17441)

HSC offers an excellent benefits package (for full and part-time positions) that includes:

· 3 weeks paid vacation

· 10 paid holidays per year

· Group health insurance

· Fully-matched retirement plan for employees & more!

For more info or to apply, please go to: http://bhr.sd.gov/workforus or

contact any South Dakota Dept of Labor & Regulation Local Office. Call (605)668-3118

EOE

