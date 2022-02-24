IMMEDIATE OPENINGS - SOUTH DAKOTA HUMAN SERVICES CENTER Feb 24, 2022 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mental Health Aide/CNA: $3,000 Hiring Incentive, $14.90/hour DOQ +$2/hour shift pay for pm's/night shifts +$1 geriatric pay + $1.50 weekend pay. Float positions start at $16.39. (Job ID #16851)Nurse: $5,000 Hiring Incentive (New Grads Eligible), $26.90-$30.87/hour DOQ +$2/hour shift pay for pm's/night shifts +$1 geriatric pay + weekend pay. (Job ID #16454)Psychologist: $5,000 Hiring Incentive, DOQ (Job ID #17041) Occupational Therapy Assistant: $18.36 DOQ (Job ID #17440)Custodial Crew Leader: $1,000 Hiring Incentive, $12.04 + $1.50 weekend pay + $1.00 geriatric pay (Job ID #16425)Weekend RN Positions: $5,000 Hiring Incentive, $30.94-$35.50 DOQ + shift pay + weekend pay (Job ID #16456)Mental Health Associate $3,000 Hiring Incentive, (Adolescent & Adult): $19.70 + $1 shift pay + weekend pay (Job ID #17092, 17093, 17094)LPN: $2,000 Hiring Incentive, $21.54-$24.73 DOQ + shift pay + weekend pay + geriatric pay (Job ID #17096)Science Teacher: $21.49 (Job ID #17564)Therapeutic Recreation Specialist (Geriatric and Float): $19.70 + shift pay + weekend pay (Job ID #17524, 16788)Scheduling Coordinator II: $16.53 (Job ID #17650)Health Information Supervisor: $21.49 (Job ID #18165)Mental Health Assistant (Adolescent): $16.53 + shift pay + weekend pay (Job ID #18125) Mental Health Security Officer: $18.18 DOQ (Job ID #18300)Physician Assistant/Nurse Practitioner: $94,836 DOQ (Job ID #18301)Director of Clinical Services: DOQ (Job ID #17804)Psych Social Worker: $23.87 + weekend pay (Job ID #17441)HSC offers an excellent benefits package (for full and part-time positions) that includes:· 3 weeks paid vacation· 10 paid holidays per year· Group health insurance· Fully-matched retirement plan for employees & more!For more info or to apply, please go to: http://bhr.sd.gov/workforus orcontact any South Dakota Dept of Labor & Regulation Local Office. Call (605)668-3118
EOE Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 