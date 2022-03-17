Full-time Day and Night Shifts - Northern Extrusion Tooling Inc. Mar 17, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NEW STARTING WAGEFull-time day and night shifts with overtime and some weekends required. Starting wage is $19.00 plus $2.25 for night shift premium equals $21.25 (night).Excellent benefits package. Must be 18 years of age and have completed high school. Lifting requirements of 100 lbs. Background check and drug test will be conducted. Apply in person at:Northern Extrusion Tooling Inc., 905 W. 19th St., PO Box 562, Yankton, SD 57078 • 605-665-3603 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 1 hr ago More Jobs Jobs Full-time Day and Night Shifts - Northern Extrusion Tooling Inc. 10 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesVernon ‘Skip’ VanderhuleMan Sentenced In THC IncidentDennis FreeburgDaily Record: ArrestsFuel Storage Sparks ConcernsLetter: ‘Infected’Wagner VA Facility Out?Lee Out As USD Men's Basketball CoachEighth-Seeded Cougars Win Class B TitleDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: An Unnecessary War (76)Letter: ‘Infected’ (59)Letter: Saving Democracy (55)Cold War Shivers (52)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (35)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (22)Energy Plans And The Situation At Hand (13)Letter: What They Feel (12)Ukraine: The Ghost Of The Cold War (10)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (9)Letter: Protecting Children (8)A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (6)Letter: Misleading (5)YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (4)Letter: Supporting Or Replacing Parents? (4)Letter: Trust Our Teachers (4)Letter: School Project’s Cost (2)Letter: Congressional Reform Act (2)Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)The AG Inquiry And External Pressures (2)Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (2)Daycare Bill Rejected (2)Letter: Clean Energy (2)SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)Do Bar Exams Preserve White Privilege? (1)Letter: ‘Pie In The Sky’ (1)Letter: The Devaluation Of Education (1)A Postal Step Forward (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
