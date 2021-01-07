Accountant
Welfl Construction Co.
Job Duties:
Monitoring company accounts and conducting quarterly
reviews
Accounts payable
Accounts receivable
Profit-and-loss statements
Tax preparation
Expense reports
Internal audits for policy
adherence
Internal audits for tax codes
Job costing
Self starter
Salary DOQ
EOE
We offer:
Health Insurance
401K with match
Vacation
605-665-3258 or email resume
Kevin Bender
For more information
