The Yankton (S.D.) Press & Dakotan, a five-day-a-week daily

newspaper, is seeking applicants for a full-time assistant

sports editor.

The position will aid in covering a dynamic sports market that

features an NCAA Division I college athletic program, national

and international competitions in archery, as well as over 30

high school programs. The successful applicant will assist in

the direction and completion of sports coverage, and assist

with news coverage as needed.

Strong writing skills and sports knowledge are needed. Social

media, page design, photography and video skills are a plus.

We offer an excellent benefits plan, including employee and

family health insurance, paid holidays, paid time off and

more.

To apply or for more details, contact

Sports Editor James D. Cimburek,

319 Walnut, Yankton, SD 57078;

call (605) 665-7811, ext. 106;

or e-mail james.cimburek@yankton.net.

EOE

