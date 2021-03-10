The Yankton (S.D.) Press & Dakotan, a five-day-a-week daily
newspaper, is seeking applicants for a full-time assistant
sports editor.
The position will aid in covering a dynamic sports market that
features an NCAA Division I college athletic program, national
and international competitions in archery, as well as over 30
high school programs. The successful applicant will assist in
the direction and completion of sports coverage, and assist
with news coverage as needed.
Strong writing skills and sports knowledge are needed. Social
media, page design, photography and video skills are a plus.
We offer an excellent benefits plan, including employee and
family health insurance, paid holidays, paid time off and
more.
To apply or for more details, contact
Sports Editor James D. Cimburek,
319 Walnut, Yankton, SD 57078;
call (605) 665-7811, ext. 106;
or e-mail james.cimburek@yankton.net.
EOE
