Customer Service Specialist Wanted
Are you a highly-motivated self-starter searching for an opportunity to grow a career in ag lending? Farm Credit Services of America is seeking a Customer Service Specialist in Yankton, SD to provide administrative support and excellent customer service by developing and maintaining strong working relationships with our customers.
High school education or equivalent with two years of college preferred. Other requirements include a minimum of two years secretarial and/or administrative experience; basic understanding and working knowledge of credit process; high degree of accuracy and attention to detail a must; ability to utilize computer systems, equipment, databases and software applications; excellent human relations skills and oral/written communication skills; and the ability to initiate, organize and prioritize work. Crop insurance experience preferred, but not required.
What we offer:
7 paid holidays, 18 vacation days and 15 sick days
Excellent health, dental and vision insurance
6 weeks paid parental leave
Tuition reimbursement
Apply at fscamerica.com/careers
EEO/AA/Vets/Disabled
