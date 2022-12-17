Paramedic Opening - Yankton County EMS Dec 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paramedic OpeningYankton SDYankton County EMS is accepting applications for a full time ParamedicMinimum Qualifications: Nationally Registered ParamedicCurrent ACLS & PALS CertificatesEligible to obtain SDBMOE ALS LicenseCurrent AHA BLS CPR ProviderCurrent state issued driver's licenseAbility to pass criminal background check and medical assessmentBenefits:Starting salary $45,000-$48,000 annually DOEHealth insurance, vision, dental, supplementalPaid vacation and sick leaveSouth Dakota Retirement SystemFor more information, job description and online application, visit our website at www.ycems.org or contact Troy Cowman, (605)668-9033 or troy@co.yankton.sd.us Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. 