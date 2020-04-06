DIETARY DIRECTOR
Sacred Heart Monastery is looking for a Dietary Director who can present a high standard of nutrition and service to meet the dietary needs of the Sisters.
Requirements: Directing and coordinating all activities of the dietary kitchen, planning meals, preparing food, purchasing food and supplies, budgeting process, training and supervising staff.
Knowledge of quantity and quality food preparation, experience in dietary planning, operating equipment, understanding of health regulations for dietary environments, and strong communication skills.
Qualifications: Formal dietary or food service training from an accredited school preferred. 2-3 years experience in dietary management.
Full-time position Benefits available
Apply at
Sacred Heart Monastery
1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, SD (605) 668-6284
