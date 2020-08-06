Job Opportunity in the Yankton, South Dakota Area
Independent Living Choices is seeking a full-time Independent Living Specialist to work in its Yankton, South Dakota office.
Independent Living Choices provides services to assist individuals with disabilities who choose to live independently.
The ILC team is looking for a Specialist who cares about working with individuals with disabilities, has strong problem-solving skills, and displays outstanding communication skills. The Specialist will travel in a multi-county area to assist people in their homes and communities and accurately assess an individuals independent living needs.
A bachelors degree in a human service field or an equivalent combination of education and experience is preferred. This position provides excellent job flexibility, paid leave, health/dental insurance and a 401(k).
Closing date: August 14, 2020
Salary: DOE
Email cover letter and resume to cmoran@ilcchoices.org or send cover letter and
resume to Independent Living Choices, Attn: Colleen Moran, 4107 S. Carnegie Circle, Sioux Falls, SD 5106
Independent Living Choices does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, creed, ancestry, pregnancy, age, genetic information, or disability in employment or the provision
of services.
