Receptionist Wanted
We are looking for a friendly, welcoming and empathetic receptionist. You will greet clients and visitors either when they arrive or via phone.
Receptionist Job Duties and Responsibilities:
• Answer phone inquiries and provide basic company information
• Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, and Excel)
• Must be interested in learning desktop publishing. Some knowledge of Photoshop and InDesign helpful.
• Perform clerical duties, take memos, maintain files, and organize documents
• Monitor front desk and comply with all security procedures for visitors
• Purchase, track, and invoice office supplies for each department
• Set up, break down, organize, and maintain conference rooms and meeting rooms
Receptionist Job Requirements and Qualifications:
• High school diploma or equivalent
• Prior administrative or clerical experience preferred but willing to train
• Highly organized multitasker who works well in a fast-paced environment
• Excellent time management and communication skills
• Willingness to learn and to grow
This is a part time position 20 to 30 hrs./wk.
12pm to 4pm Monday through Friday.
Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home, 601 W. 21st St, Yankton, SD 57078
Call Kevin at 605-665-9679 for more information
