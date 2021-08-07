IMMEDIATE OPENINGS
SOUTH DAKOTA HUMAN SERVICES CENTER
Now offering an additional $1.50/hour weekend pay for some positions.
Mental Health Aide/CNA
$1,000 Hiring Incentive
$14.90/hour DOQ
+$1/hour pm shift
+$1.50/hour night shift
+$1 geriatric pay
+ weekend pay
Nurse
$3,200 Hiring Incentive
$26.90-$30.87/hour DOQ
+$1/hour pm shift
+$1.50/hour night shift
+$1 geriatric pay
+ weekend pay
New Grads Eligible!
Psychologist DOQ
Occupational Therapy Assistant
$18.36 DOQ
Custodial Crew Leader $12.04 + $1.50 weekend pay
+ $1.00 geriatric pay
Weekend RN Positions $30.94-$35.50 DOQ + shift pay + weekend pay
Mental Health Associate
(Adolescent & Adult)
$19.70 + $1 shift pay
+ weekend pay
LPN (PT)
$21.54-$24.73 DOQ + shift pay
+ weekend pay + geriatric pay
Scheduling Coordinator II
$16.53 + weekend pay
Long-term Care Social Worker (BSW)
$19.70
Director of Nursing
$90,000-$105,000 annually DOQ
Teacher
$21.49
Pharmacy Technician
$16.53
Mental Health Aide/Escort
$14.90 + weekend pay
Admissions Clerk
$14.90 + shift pay + weekend pay
Director of Social Services
DOQ
Therapeutic Recreation Specialist (Geriatric and Float)
$19.70 + shift pay + weekend pay
Grounds Crew Leader/Specialist
$14.90
Accounting Assistant
$16.53
(closing August 18)
Occupational Therapist
$31.81 DOQ
Mental Health Assistant
$16.53 +$1.00 geriatric pay +shift pay +weekend pay
HSC offers an excellent benefits package (for full and part-time positions) that includes:
• 3 weeks paid vacation
• 10 paid holidays per year
• Group health insurance
• Fully-matched retirement plan for employees & more!
For more info or to apply, please go to: http://bhr.sd.gov/workforus or contact
any South Dakota Dept of Labor & Regulation Local Office • Call (605)668-3118
