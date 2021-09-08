PARAPROFESSIONAL
Job Summary:
The paraprofessional assists in the delivery of education and/or related services under the supervision of a teacher.
This position is open immediately.
This position includes flexible pay options, full single health insurance, paid leave,
and South Dakota retirement benefits.
Application materials may be submitted to the Freeman School District and should contain the following:
1. A completed Application Form
2.Copies of relevant certificates and/or endorsements
3. Copies of college and/or university transcripts (not required)
Questions regarding the position may be directed to:
Jake Tietje, Superintendent
605-925-4214
Application materials can be sent electronically to the email address above or mailed to the following:
Freeman School District #33-1
Jake Tietje, Superintendent
P.O. Box 220
Freeman, SD 57029
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.