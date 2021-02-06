Mike Durfee State Prison is hiring Correctional Officers. Why work for us? Starting pay $17.47 per hour. Full-time hours. Paid training. Potential for pay increases at 1 & 2 years. Uniforms provided. 3 weeks of paid leave, plus 10 paid holidays. Employer paid health insurance for employee. $1,500 Hiring Incentive. For details, please visit bhr.sd.gov/workforus search req.#15607. SD Department of Corrections Safety Security Supvervision.
