The Yankton School District is accepting applications for the following positions:
Part-Time Child Nutrition General Assistant
Assists in food preparation, general cleaning and sanitation of work and serving areas, food packaging distribution to satellite locations, and record keeping.
Child Nutrition Cook
Responsible for preparing and cooking food in the school cafeteria, general cleaning and sanitation of work area and equipment, maintenance of production
records and recipes.
Part-Time Child Nutrition Substitute
Hours vary depending on position needing to be filled. Assists in food preparation, general cleaning and sanitation of work and serving areas, food packaging and
distribution to satellite locations, and record keeping.
Concessions Workers
For the 2021-2022 School Year Assists in food preparation, service to customers and general cleaning/sanitation of work and serving areas.
Join Our Team!
For all positions, apply online at: www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/ysdemployment
For assistance applying online come to the YSD Administration Building, 2410 W City Limits Road, Yankton, SD
Between 7:30am-3:30pm Monday-Friday
YSD is an EOE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.