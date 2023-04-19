Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. We help the world’s most in-demand technologies come to life. Every day our products touch your life and the lives of people across the world, though you likely do not know it. Come join us and help us build The DNA of tech.™
Where You’ll Work & The Scope:
Vishay Yankton is currently seeking a full time Cost Analyst responsible for providing assistance in the Cost Accounting department for the Yankton SD location. Provides management with product line and profit and loss reports for the Yankton location. This includes operational reporting for sales, orders, backlog, direct costs, overhead, and inventories. As well as profit plan, timekeeping and variance analysis.
How You’ll Help Us Build the DNA of Tech:
•Maintains standard manufacturing cost files for items manufactured in this location for pricing, inventory and scrap valuation purposes. Works with production to report and understand production variances.
•Prepares numerous reports for management on labor, material, and overhead. Investigates significant variances to budget. Ensures distribution of monthly cost of sales which include key measurements like HPC, non-productivity and scrap.
•Assists in the preparation of monthly cost of sales through operating margin and product line reconciliations.
•Works as part of a team in Cost Accounting and related functions following company policy and GAAP. Follows and implements cost accounting and internal control procedures within general company policy. Works directly and indirectly with internal and external auditors at various times throughout the year.
•Responsible for development of monthly accruals and journal entries for obsolescence, calculation of inventory change.
•Responsible for establishing and evaluating labor and overhead rates. Reviewing on a quarterly basis and updating standards with new rates at the end of the year.
•Responsible for summarizing actual and budget costs on expense AR’s, summarizing charges from labor allocation reports, and determining charges from detailed transaction analysis and accounts payable distribution reports.
•Provide expertise and resources for other special projects as needed.
Experience You Will Need:
•One to three years accounting experience. Experience in a manufacturing environment preferred.
•Knowledge of PC hardware and software programs including Microsoft Office, SAP, and TM1 preferred.
Pay: Based on Experience
Benefits:
• Health, Dental, & Vision Insurance • 401(k) • Paid Time Off
This position requires access to information subject to the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and/or the Export Administration Regulations. As such, this position is open only to applicants who qualify as “U.S. Persons” according to U.S. federal law.
Vishay offers a comprehensive suite of benefit programs including health care coverage, financial support programs and other resources designed to help you achieve your personal and professional goals. With us, you’ll experience unique career paths, an open and collaborative culture, a stable business that will be there for you, and opportunities to work globally and locally. Do you have the skills we need? Are you ready to power your career as you power the world? If so, apply today.
