Farm Service Agency
The USDA Farm Service Agency has a vacancy in the Yankton County Office located in Yankton, SD. Opening date for applications is March 30, 2020, and the closing date is April 13, 2020. A copy of the vacancy announcement and online application process can be found at www. usajobs.gov. Contact David Charles at
605-665-2662 or at David.charles@usda.gov with any questions.
FSA is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.
