Processing Unit Operator - Naturally Recycled Proteins, LLC Nov 17, 2022

Naturally Recycled Proteins, LLC
Wakefield, Nebraska

Processing Unit Operator

Starting Pay $35 Per Hour (Overtime wages available)
Quality Control & Safety Experience Helpful
Excellent Communication Skills A Must
Able to Work with Minimal Supervision
Supervisory Skills Helpful
On-Call Duties Required
Frequent overnight travel expected
Class A CDL w/tanker endorsement required
Uniforms Provided
Health, Dental & Vision Insurance Available
Critical Illness Plans & Flexible Spending Accounts Offered
Company Paid: Life Insurance, Short/lLong Term Disability
Matching 401K Options
Paid Holidays & Paid Time Off
Must Be Able To Pass Pre-Employment Drug Screen

Apply In Person (Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.) at:
58555 Hwy. 35, Wakefield, Nebraska 68784

For Any Questions, Please Call: Brian or Daniel at 402-287-9176

EOE 