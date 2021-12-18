Positions Available - Avera Dec 18, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Housekeeper$1,000 sign on bonus & $17 minimum pay!-Full time position at Avera Majestic Bluffs -Day shift; 6:30am-2:30pm*No experience requiredPhlebotomist-Full time day position at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital -6:30am-3pm shift*No experience required; on the job training providedApply online at www.averajobs.org orcontact Avera HR at 605-668-8390 with questionsAvera offers great wages and benefits with potential semi-annual wage increases.Avera is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action EmployerMinority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Rent Updated 13 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Positions Available - Avera 5 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSara SoukupVernon KaulLinda TrampTwo Men Facing Felony Charges In Crofton IncidentSettlement Reached In Lawsuit Over 2017 DeathTerry ReisnerYankton College Moves Into Its New HomeDennis PravecekAngela MonclovaLinda Tramp Images CommentedLetter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (46)Letter: ‘Go Ahead’ (44)A Day On The COVID Front (26)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (15)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Hospitals Facing New Round Of Stress (9)Letter: Re-Election Time (7)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (4)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Update 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, Tuesday (2)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (2)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (2)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)‘Get Back’ Gets Into History (1)Mental Health Memo: Weathering The Holidays (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Letter: Cleaning Up Marne Creek (1)Letter: Dollar Issues (1)A Great Home Run! (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.