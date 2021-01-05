Manitou is hiring; Career Fair
Mon., Jan. 11 Noon-5pm
Thurs., Jan 14 9am-1pm
Positions In Need:
1st Shift: Assemblers, Material Handlers
1st & 2nd Shifts: Welders, Fab Operators Painters
$1,000 Sign on Bonus
Come to 900 Ferdig Ave, Yankton
Great Benefits and Competitive wages!!
