Part-Time Clerk
Part-time clerk position in Yankton County Register of Deeds office. Primary job is providing friendly, professional service to public at counter and on telephone. Requires Microsoft Office proficiency, along with willingness to learn other software programs. Work involves vital records, so discretion and attention to detail is needed. Pleasant work environment. 15-18 daytime hours per week with flexible scheduling. Pays $16.50 per hour.
Apply at Job Service or Yankton County Auditor’s Office
