Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
Are you ready to start your career in health care, make a difference daily, and utilize your skills of communication, attention to detail, and time management? Now is the time to join an amazing team at Avera. Full-time and part-time positions are available at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton (all shifts). You do not need experience! Avera provides paid on-the-job training and pays for state certification.
Apply online at www.averajobs.org or email sara.kortan@avera.org
Avera is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer
Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.