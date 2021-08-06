Part-Time Positions Available
Farm Department
We are looking for 3 individuals who are motivated self-starters and team players. Competitive wage. Some experience helpful but not necessary, will train.
Some evenings and weekends required. Day, evening and weekend openings. $2.50 shift differential for weekends and holidays.
Please apply at our Yankton store.
Bomgaars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.