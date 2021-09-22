Yankton School District is now accepting applications for the following positions:

Long Term Substitute Nurse

8-10 weeks starting in January. Qualifications: At minimum, Registered Nurse with current license in the state of South Dakota. Experience: Two years clinical setting.

Long-Term Substitute

Speech Language Pathologist

12 weeks starting in December. Qualifications: Certified Speech Language Pathologist.

Substitute Teachers

Qualifications: Education: High School Diploma or GED. Bachelor’s Degree in Education preferred for long term assignments.

All positions open until filled.

Apply online at https://yanktonsd.tedk12.com/hire/Index.aspx

For assistance applying online call 605-665-3998

Between 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

YSD is an EOE.

