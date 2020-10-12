C.N.A’s
$1,000 HIRING INCENTIVE
Now Hiring at $13.69-$14.38!
Starting pay for Mental Health Aides (C.N.A.’s) at the SD Human Services Center is currently $13.69-$14.38 per hour plus $1.00 per hour shift pay for pm shift and $1.50 per hour for night shift and $1.00 per hour Geriatric alternate rate of pay plus $1.50 per hour weekend pay. In addition, HSC offers an excellent benefits package (for full and parttime positions) that includes 3 weeks paid vacation, 10 paid holidays per year, employer-paid health insurance for
employee, fully-matched retirement plan and more!
To apply go to http://bhr.sd.gov/workforus.
Job ID #14470 or #14471. For more information contact the HR office at 605-668-3118.
