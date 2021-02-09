OPERATORS
Would you like to make a positive change in 2021? Come join our team! Great Plains Processing of South Dakota is hiring Operators for our brand new animal feed supplement plant in Yankton, SD. GPP has a full range of benefits starting with competitive pay ($18.00-$28.00 DOE), Blue Cross Blue Shield, Delta Dental, 401(k) with 6% match, generous PTO, and more. We are currently hiring for all shifts with shift differential provided on the evening and overnights. Our NEW facility is state of the art and we are growing significantly.
Experience preferred, but if you don’t have experience and are looking to make a positive job change, we will train you.
Please apply today on our website at www.gpp-co.com or request an application emailed to you from hr@gpp-co.com.
