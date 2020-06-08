Accountant

Qualifications:

Degree in Business, Accounting, Finance or Related Field, Associate's Degree Required, Bachelor's Degree Preferred

Proficiency in Accounting, Word-Processing & Spreadsheet Software

Demonstrated Business Writing Skills

Minimum of Two Years' Experience Preferred

Food & Beverage Assistant - Security IT Assistant - Part-time Bingo Cashier

Minimum Requirements: Must have high school diploma or be in the process of receiving GED. Must be able to work in a smoke related environment. Must have valid Driver's License.

Preferred Requirements: Prior Work Experience

Apply at OhiyaCasino.com or call 402-857-3860 for more details and/or to pick up an application.

Ohiya Casino & Resort is an alcohol & drug free workplace.

7 miles east of Niobrara, NE

402.857.3860 - OhiyaCasino.com

