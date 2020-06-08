Accountant
Qualifications:
Degree in Business, Accounting, Finance or Related Field, Associate's Degree Required, Bachelor's Degree Preferred
Proficiency in Accounting, Word-Processing & Spreadsheet Software
Demonstrated Business Writing Skills
Minimum of Two Years' Experience Preferred
Food & Beverage Assistant - Security IT Assistant - Part-time Bingo Cashier
Minimum Requirements: Must have high school diploma or be in the process of receiving GED. Must be able to work in a smoke related environment. Must have valid Driver's License.
Preferred Requirements: Prior Work Experience
Apply at OhiyaCasino.com or call 402-857-3860 for more details and/or to pick up an application.
Ohiya Casino & Resort is an alcohol & drug free workplace.
7 miles east of Niobrara, NE
402.857.3860 - OhiyaCasino.com
