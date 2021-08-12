NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS

Competitive Wages **Extra $2.50/hr. Weekends**

Hiring FULL-TIME – Farm Department

PART-TIME – Farm Department & Cashiers

50 lb. Lifting Required

Great Benefits + Employee Discount Available

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY EOE

JOIN OUR TEAM TODAY!

Apply at www.bomgaars.com or in person at our Yankton Location

Bomgaars

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.