SANTEE HEALTH CENTER. Join Our Team!! EMS DIRECTOR WANTED. Santee Health & Wellness Center is the team to join! This position serves as a Supervisory Paramedic (EMT-P) at the Santee Health & Wellness Center, in Santee, NE. The primary purpose of this position is to supervise the Santee Ambulance Program along with performing advanced technical health care extender functions within the emergency medical arena in response to various accidents and other emergencies involving injury and illness. Competitive Wages. Paid Time Off. Flexible Scheduling. Life Insurance. Health, Dental and Vision Plans. Matching 401k. 24 Hour Shifts. Sign on Bonus! Please email job resumes to phil.jaquith@ihs.gov or call 402-857-2300 for more information. **EMT and PARAMEDICS also wanted**
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Commented
- Letter: Thank You, President Trump (24)
- Letter: An Apology Owed (15)
- Letter: Oddities (6)
- Letter: Johnson’s ‘No’ Vote (6)
- Letter: ‘A Really Lousy Disease’ (5)
- Capitol Assault Was Act Of Terrorism, USD Prof Says (4)
- Letter: ‘We All Lost’ (4)
- Letter: Bashing Trump (3)
- A Dark Wednesday: That Was Us (3)
- Letter: RINO Warning (3)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.