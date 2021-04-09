RECEPTIONIST WANTED. We are looking for a friendly, welcoming and empathetic receptionist. You will greet clients and visitors either when they arrive or via phone. Receptionist Job Duties and Responsibilities: Answer phone inquiries and provide basic company information; Perform clerical duties, take memos, maintain files, and organize documents; Monitor front desk and comply with all security procedures for visitors; Purchase, track, and invoice office supplies for each department; Set up, break down, organize, and maintain conference rooms and meeting rooms. Receptionist Job Requirements and Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent; Prior administrative or clerical experience preferred but willing to train; Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, and Exel); Must be interested in learning Desktop Publishing. Some knowledge of Photoshop and InDesign is helpful; Highly organized multitasker who works well in a fast-paced environment; Excellent time management and communications skills; Willingness to learn and to grow. This is a part time position 20 to 30 hrs./wk. 10AM to 4PM Monday thru Friday, no weekends, no holidays. Send cover letter, resume, and references to: Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Letter Box 2503 319 Walnut Street Yankton, SD 57078.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Commented
- Letter: A ‘List Of Evils’ (20)
- Letter: Dangerous Democrats (13)
- Letter: A Dangerous Bias (12)
- Letter: The Mismanaged (9)
- Oh, The Reasons Dr. Seuss Had To Go (6)
- Past Time To Fight Back (6)
- Letter: ‘Skin In The Game’ (5)
- Letter: Engaging In The Process (5)
- Ben Shapiro Chauvin Trial Isn’t A Referendum On Racism (5)
- Letter: Movie Magic (3)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.