The South Dakota Unifi ed Judicial System is hiring for a full-time,
benefi ted Deputy Court Clerk I in Yankton. The starting salary is $15.55
per hour, with the possibility of a 5% increase 6 months from start date.
Duties include processing of case fi les from initial fi ling to fi nal disposition
according to procedural guidelines and rules; performing a wide variety
of customer service tasks; and having working knowledge of computer
systems. The State of South Dakota is an equal opportunity employer
providing a full benefi ts package including paid employee health and
life insurance; FSA and HSA accounts; paid time off including vacation,
sick, and personal leave; paid holidays; low cost fl exible benefi ts such
as dental and vision, short and long term disability, and supplemental
life insurance; state funded retirement plan; employee assistance
program and so much more!
For more information of minimum qualifi cations, job description, and
how to apply visit http://bhr.sd.gov/workforus, Requisition 15725.
Closing deadline is March 4, 2021. Successful completion of a criminal
background investigation is required for employment.
