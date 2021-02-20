The South Dakota Unifi ed Judicial System is hiring for a full-time,

benefi ted Deputy Court Clerk I in Yankton. The starting salary is $15.55

per hour, with the possibility of a 5% increase 6 months from start date.

Duties include processing of case fi les from initial fi ling to fi nal disposition

according to procedural guidelines and rules; performing a wide variety

of customer service tasks; and having working knowledge of computer

systems. The State of South Dakota is an equal opportunity employer

providing a full benefi ts package including paid employee health and

life insurance; FSA and HSA accounts; paid time off including vacation,

sick, and personal leave; paid holidays; low cost fl exible benefi ts such

as dental and vision, short and long term disability, and supplemental

life insurance; state funded retirement plan; employee assistance

program and so much more!

For more information of minimum qualifi cations, job description, and

how to apply visit http://bhr.sd.gov/workforus, Requisition 15725.

Closing deadline is March 4, 2021. Successful completion of a criminal

background investigation is required for employment.

