Electrician - Journeyman - Apprentice / Menford Electric Oct 19, 2022

Help wanted - Electrician - Journeyman - Apprentice
Come join our team at Menford Electric
Full-time - 40 hours / week
Monday-Friday 
Competitive Pay/ Benefits
Paid Holidays / Vacation
Come in and apply or call 402-357-2113 or email menfordelectric@gpcom.net
