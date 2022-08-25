DIESEL TECHNICIAN WANTED - Navigator Motorcoaches Aug 25, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DIESEL TECHNICIAN WANTEDFULL TIMEMonday-Friday 8AM to 5PM$25-$29/hour starting wage. (Depending on experience)Vacation and holiday pay, plus insurance.Call Don at 402-371-1202 or 800-634-8696 or email resume to don@navigatorbus.comNavigator Motorcoaches Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated 17 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs DIESEL TECHNICIAN WANTED - Navigator Motorcoaches 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesTroy ThurmanJeff SedlacekNolan PetersonBetty CwachBetty CwachTroy ThurmanRiverboat Days Parade, Arts Festival Winners AnnouncedResidents Voice Displeasure With City’s SAC ProposalTroy ThurmanDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: ‘Enough Is Enough’ (78)Letter: Why Is Noem Afraid? (61)Justice Finds A Mastermind Terrorist (47)Letter: Out Of Control (47)The FBI, Trump And The Need For Patience (29)Letter: Pro-Life State? (21)Biden’s Solution For High Gas Prices (20)Letter: ‘Come Home’ (19)Letter: Human Embryology (14)Letter: How Democracies End (13)Downgrade: Why U.S. Military Enlistments Are Plummeting (12)Letter: ‘11th Hour Conversions’ (11)Insulin Cap: Why Is There Resistance? (10)COVID Continues To Be Evolving Issue (9)Letter: Speed Limit Issues (7)Social Studies Standards Still Need Work (6)Driver Wanted: Agencies Hindered By Vacancies (6)Letter: Problem Solving (4)Letter: Looming Disruption (3)Letter: ‘Real’ Chislic (2)A Tree Comes Down (2)Regional Jails Board Looks Into Facility Needs (2)Bridges To Remember (2)Closing Summit Fitness Room Makes No Sense (2)COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022: Active Cases In SD Drop Dramatically (2)The City And The Summit Center (1)Letter: Hope And Reality (1)Giago’s Passing A Loss For South Dakota (1)We’re Charlie Battery Again (1)Rules Board Stays Busy (1)City OKs Aquatics Center Funds Plan (1)Letter: Senseless Deaths (1)The Beautiful Pinpoints Of Life (1)Letter: The Slap Heard Around The World (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: Call to Arms, Part I (1)Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave (1)Summit League Announces 2022-23 Basketball Schedule (1)Voting For Top Three Mascot Ideas Open For MMU’s Mascot Challenge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.