Mead Lumber

Help Wanted!

Yard Worker

Drivers/CDL Drivers

Health, Dental, & Life Insurance

Paid Vacation, Sick Leave and Holidays

Employee Stock Ownership

401K Savings Plan

Scholarship for Dependent Education

100% Employee Owned!

Call Dan Rademacher or Brent Parry 605-665-9651

