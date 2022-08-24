Warehouse Worker - Echo Electric Supply Aug 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Echo Electric Supply is seeking a Warehouse WorkerPosition is full time and includes a full benefit package.Job Summary:-Pick and pack orders, receive incoming freight, maintain an orderly warehouse. -You will be the backup route driver and you will need to drive the Wednesday route once a week. No CDL required.-Overtime may be required based on business demands. Sometimes on short notice.-Must have a valid Driver LicenseApply for position in person at 704 W. 23rd St., Yankton, SD 57078 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals For Rent: 2-bedroom, 1-bath house in Tyndall SD. Single car Updated 16 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Warehouse Worker - Echo Electric Supply 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesTroy ThurmanNolan PetersonBetty CwachTroy ThurmanBetty CwachRiverboat Days Parade, Arts Festival Winners AnnouncedTerrence ‘Terry’ EdelmanTroy ThurmanDaily Record: ArrestsKahlen Salis Images CommentedLetter: ‘Enough Is Enough’ (78)Letter: Why Is Noem Afraid? (61)Justice Finds A Mastermind Terrorist (47)Letter: Out Of Control (47)The FBI, Trump And The Need For Patience (29)Letter: Pro-Life State? (21)Biden’s Solution For High Gas Prices (20)Letter: ‘Come Home’ (19)Letter: Budget Questions (17)Letter: Human Embryology (14)Letter: How Democracies End (13)Downgrade: Why U.S. Military Enlistments Are Plummeting (12)Letter: ‘11th Hour Conversions’ (11)Letter: The Decision Makers (11)Insulin Cap: Why Is There Resistance? (10)COVID Continues To Be Evolving Issue (9)Letter: Speed Limit Issues (7)Social Studies Standards Still Need Work (6)Driver Wanted: Agencies Hindered By Vacancies (6)Letter: Problem Solving (4)Letter: Looming Disruption (3)Letter: ‘Real’ Chislic (2)A Tree Comes Down (2)Regional Jails Board Looks Into Facility Needs (2)Bridges To Remember (2)Closing Summit Fitness Room Makes No Sense (2)Giago’s Passing A Loss For South Dakota (1)We’re Charlie Battery Again (1)Rules Board Stays Busy (1)City OKs Aquatics Center Funds Plan (1)Letter: Senseless Deaths (1)The Beautiful Pinpoints Of Life (1)Letter: The Slap Heard Around The World (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: Call to Arms, Part I (1)Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave (1)Summit League Announces 2022-23 Basketball Schedule (1)Voting For Top Three Mascot Ideas Open For MMU’s Mascot Challenge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
