We Are Hiring

Full-time and Part-time Drivers!
Come join a great team doing great work for our community!
FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES RECEIVE COMPANY PAID HEALTH & DENTAL INSURANCE
- PAID TRAINING
- 3% MATCH ON SIMPLE IRA
- VISION INSURANCE AVAILABLE
- PAID TIME OFF
Great for retirees looking for extra $$
$13 hr. to start!
To learn more or to fill out an application call or visit us.
Yankton Transit
901 East 7th Street
Yankton, South Dakota 57078
Phone (605) 665-4610
An Equal Opportunity Employer
