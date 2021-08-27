Director of Nursing (DON)
Sunset Manor Avera in Irene, SD is now accepting applications for a Director of Nursing (DON) for our 56 bed skilled nursing home that includes 2 specialty units: Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Challenging Behavior Unit (CBU). SEEKING STRONG NURSE LEADER.
Competitive salary depending on experience. Benefits package & sign-on bonus offered. Education & licensure requirements: State of South Dakota Registered Nurse (R.N.) license, 5 years of R.N. experience required. Prior DON experience in a Skilled Nursing Facility setting is preferred but we are willing to invest in the right candidate!
To apply go to Avera.org or contact the Personnel Office at Sunset Manor, Irene, S.D. at (605) 263-3318
