Land Surveyor/Civil Engineering Technician. LS preferred/LSIT certification within 6 months. Benefits include health and dental insurance, life insurance and retirement.
Salary based on experience.
Send cover letter & resume to Johnson Engineering Co. at infojec@iw.net
