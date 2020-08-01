Eakes Office Solutions
Service Engineer
Eakes Office Solutions is seeking a Service Engineer for our Norfolk, NE location to effectively and efficiently service office machines, while maintaining good customer relations, and proper and timely completion of documentation. This is a great position for a person with a mechanical aptitude, technical skills and also likes to take excellent care of customers.
This is a daytime weekday position with a competitive compensation
and modern benefit package.
Visit www.eakes.com/jobs to apply
For more information
Contact us at (402) 371-4181
