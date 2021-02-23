The City of Yankton is currently accepting applications for Summer Seasonal employees.
To view the following positions that are available for summer employment, please visit www.cityofyankton.org. Applications may be submitted online or may be requested from the Human Resources office, City Hall, 416 Walnut, PO Box 176, Yankton, SD 57078. Persons needing accommodations in order to apply for these positions should contact 605-668-5222. Preference will be given to applications received by March 15, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.