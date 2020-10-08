Sales Associate Full or part-time. Good customer service is a must. Basic computer knowledge, some ordering and stocking. Must be 21 as liquor sales are part of the job. Will work one Saturday a month, no holidays, nights or Sundays.
Stop in for an application or mail/email resume to:
Yankton Rexall
109 W. 3rd St.
Yankton, SD 57078
