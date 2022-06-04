WE'RE HIRING!

www.ohiyacasino.com

HR DIRECTOR

Minimum college degree in HR or related field. Prior HR or casino work experience.

HR ASSISTANT

High School graduate with some college and/or degree. Prior work experience.

IT ASSISTANT

High School graduate with some college and/or degree. Prior work experience.

GENERAL ACCOUNTANT

Minimum of Associates Degree in Accounting. 2 years work experience.

SURVEILLANCE

Knowledge of audio/video equipment. Prior work experience.

ADMIN ASSISTANT

High School graduate with some college and/or degree. Prior work experience.

COOKS/BARTENDER

High School diploma or equivalent. Prior work experience.

Ohiya Casino & Resort is an alcohol & drug-free workplace.

* Serious Applicants only

* Must be at lease 21 years old and have a valid Driver's License

Apply at www.ohiyacasino.com OR call 402-857-3860

7 miles east of Niobrara, NE

402-857-3860

ohiyacasino.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.