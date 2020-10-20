BANK TELLER OPENING
Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Crofton has an opening for a full time teller position. Full benefit package with 3 weeks of paid PTO. Previous banking experience is preferred.
For questions contact Larry Cooper at 402-388-4344.
Send application and resume to PO Box 188, Crofton, NE 68730. EO, AA, Veteran, Disability Employer, Member FDIC.
