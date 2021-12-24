Full-time Day & Night Shifts - Northern Extrusion Tooling Inc. Dec 24, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NEW STARTING WAGEFull-time day and night shifts with overtime and some weekends required. Starting wage is $18.80 plus $2.25 for night shift premium equals $21.05 (night).Excellent benefits package. Must be 18 years of age and have completed high school. Lifting requirements of 100 lbs. Background check and drug test will be conducted. Apply in person at:Northern Extrusion Tooling Inc.905 W. 19th St., PO Box 562, Yankton, SD 57078 • 605-665-3603 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 124849_Tramp_Hillcrest.pdf 1 hr ago More Jobs Jobs Join Our Team at Avera 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesPreston HofmannNativity Takes On a New Look At Two Yankton ChurchesLongtime Yankton Chiropractor Ready To Step Into RetirementYankton CourtsTraining For The UnthinkableYankton Businessman Sees The Light With Solar EnergyDennis PravecekCharlotte McManusWilliam ‘Bill’ LarsonOfficials Believe Recent Fish Die-Off Due To Natural Causes Images CommentedLetter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (47)Letter: ‘Go Ahead’ (45)A Day On The COVID Front (26)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (15)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Hospitals Facing New Round Of Stress (9)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (8)Letter: Re-Election Time (7)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (6)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (5)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)Letter: Neighbors’ Goodness (2)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (2)Letter: Pro-Life? (2)Noem Announces Legislation Blocking CRT (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)‘Get Back’ Gets Into History (1)Mental Health Memo: Weathering The Holidays (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Letter: Cleaning Up Marne Creek (1)Letter: Dollar Issues (1)A Great Home Run! (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1)Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
