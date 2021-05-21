Now Hiring PURCHASING AGENT
L&M Radiator, Inc. is a global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of MESABI® cooling and heat transfer solutions that are custom-made for heavy equipment in the mining, oil, gas, and construction industries. This position provides L&M with crucial support in purchasing and supply chain management. Excellent communication and critical thinking skills are a key component for the position. The job will require the candidate to seek and partner with reliable vendors, foster relationships, produce reports on cost savings and expenditures, troubleshoot shipping errors, review and order inventory and non-inventory items, confirm details of shipment, and more. Attendance and reliability are essential for this position. Knowledge of regulatory compliances a plus!
Compensation will depend on qualifications and experience.
Minimum qualifications for consideration:
1) HS Diploma/GED with a minimum of 5 years related experience in purchasing or supply chain management OR a bachelor’s degree in a related field.
2) Knowledge of ERP systems.
3) Valid Drivers’ License
4) Ability to pass pre-employment screenings: Background Check, Drug and alcohol screen, Physical exam
We offer competitive wages and a benefits package that includes Healthcare, Dental, Vision, Life and Disability Insurance, 401(k). Profit Sharing, Production Bonuses, Paid Holidays and PTO.
For detail information and to apply go to: MESABI.COM
