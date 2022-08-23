OFFICE ASSISTANT - Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Aug 23, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan is currently accepting applications for anOFFICE ASSISTANTApplicant should be proficient in Excel. Must be accurate, dependable, detail oriented and have good customer service skills. This position is full-time Monday-Friday. Paid time off, dental, vision and health insurance available.Interested applicants should stop in and fill out an application or send a cover letter and resume to:Steve Swenson Circulation ManagerYankton Daily Press & Dakotan319 Walnut St., Yankton, SD 57078steve.swenson@yankton.netEOE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals For Rent: 2-bedroom, 1-bath house in Tyndall SD. Single car Updated Aug 19, 2022 More Jobs Jobs OFFICE ASSISTANT - Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan 4 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesTroy ThurmanNolan PetersonNolan PetersonGavins Point Aquarium Copes With Tank TroubleBetty CwachTroy ThurmanBetty CwachKaren WampolRiverboat Days Parade, Arts Festival Winners AnnouncedTerrence ‘Terry’ Edelman Images CommentedLetter: ‘Enough Is Enough’ (78)Letter: Why Is Noem Afraid? (61)Justice Finds A Mastermind Terrorist (47)Letter: Out Of Control (47)The FBI, Trump And The Need For Patience (29)Letter: Pro-Life State? (21)Biden’s Solution For High Gas Prices (20)Letter: ‘Come Home’ (19)Letter: Budget Questions (17)Letter: Human Embryology (14)Letter: How Democracies End (13)Downgrade: Why U.S. Military Enlistments Are Plummeting (12)Letter: ‘11th Hour Conversions’ (11)Letter: The Decision Makers (11)Insulin Cap: Why Is There Resistance? (10)COVID Continues To Be Evolving Issue (9)Letter: Speed Limit Issues (7)Social Studies Standards Still Need Work (6)Driver Wanted: Agencies Hindered By Vacancies (6)Letter: Problem Solving (4)Letter: Looming Disruption (3)Letter: ‘Real’ Chislic (2)A Tree Comes Down (2)Regional Jails Board Looks Into Facility Needs (2)Bridges To Remember (2)Closing Summit Fitness Room Makes No Sense (2)Giago’s Passing A Loss For South Dakota (1)We’re Charlie Battery Again (1)Rules Board Stays Busy (1)City OKs Aquatics Center Funds Plan (1)Letter: Senseless Deaths (1)The Beautiful Pinpoints Of Life (1)Letter: The Slap Heard Around The World (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: Call to Arms, Part I (1)Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave (1)Summit League Announces 2022-23 Basketball Schedule (1)Voting For Top Three Mascot Ideas Open For MMU’s Mascot Challenge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
