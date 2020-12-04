Assistant Store Manager needed for Triple Time Rudy's, locally owned convenience store and casino.
Starting wage of $13.50/hour with medical benefits after 90 days. Potential candidates must possess excellent customer service skills, be detail oriented and effectively communicate with team members to achieve great store conditions.
Must be 21 years old, available to work both day and evening shifts and on weekends.
Apply in person
1606 S Broadway Ave.
Yankton
