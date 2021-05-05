JOB FAIR
2204 W. City Limits Rd., Yankton
Thursday, May 13 1-5PM
Sign up for the rafflffle drawing while youre here!
L&M Radiator, Inc., a worldwide manufacturer of heat exchangers
of mining, construction, gas and oil industries is looking to fill
multiple positions on all shifts.
OPEN POSITIONS
Assemblers
Tube Machine Operators
Warehouse Personnel
