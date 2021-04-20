The Gayville-Volin School district is seeking applicants for a Special Education Paraprofessional.
Pay is based on qualifications. Contact me at amy.westrum@k12.sd.us for more information and application information.
Updated: April 19, 2021 @ 11:44 pm
