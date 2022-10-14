Positions Available - Sacred Heart Monastery Oct 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CNA/NA:Full time, evenings or nightsWe are looking for someone to provide nursing care in our private long-term care center. No computer charting. Shift differential. Includes rotating weekends and holidays. Housekeeper:Part time We are looking for someone to do daily, weekly, monthly and yearly housekeeping duties. Monday-Friday, 20 hrs/wk.Come join us in a calm, caring work atmosphere!Benefits available.Apply at: Sacred Heart Monastery, 1005 W 8th St., Yankton, SD 57078 • (605) 668-6284www.yanktonbenedictines.org/jobs/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated 8 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Positions Available - Sacred Heart Monastery 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYSD Lands On New PropertyLesterville Bar Sustains Major Fire DamageYankton Woman Faces Fraud ChargesMarilyn (Swensen-Erickson) CragunUpdate: Woman Wounded In 2021 Scotland Shooting DiesKaren HarmelinkDonald CardaRandall ‘Randy’ FlemmingCharles ‘Chuck’ TaggartDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: 70,000 New Reasons To Vote (108)No, Mr. President, The Pandemic Is Not Over (107)Letter: Taxation Without Representation 2022 (65)Letter: Dominism (53)Letter: Good Samaritans (45)Can Civility Return To Our Politics? (37)A Giant Leap Toward Protecting The Earth (33)Biden’s Empowering Of OPEC Was A Bad Idea (33)The Right Thing: Why We Must Honor Native American Day (29)Letter: Curriculum Questions (25)Letter: On Reproductive Rights (24)Absolutely, Dobbs Was Worth It (19)An Election-Year Switch On Food Tax (15)Letter: Majorities (14)Locke Opened Eyes And Built Bridges (8)Setting SD Education Standards for SD Kids (8)Restoring Broken Trust (6)Letter: About Standards (5)Letter: A Request (3)Auch Wants To Bring New Values To D18 House Seat (2)YHS Homecoming (2)Decision 2022 Cwach Aims To Prioritize Solutions (2)Opioid Overdose: A Realistic Danger (2)What The Media Could Learn From Oriana Fallaci (1)Yankton’s First Medicinal Cannabis Outlet Opens (1)1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting (1)COVID Update for Oct. 5, 2022: South Dakota Sees 12 New Deaths (1)The Future Of Free School Lunches For All (1)A Call For Help, But This Time From EMS (1)Cimburek: The Path I Didn’t Expect To Take (1)Mountain Lion Crosses Path Of Vermillion Police Officer Early Friday (1)Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands (1)The Rise And Fall Of A Husker God (1)Las Vegas stabbing suspect said he 'let the anger out' (1)Horizon Health Care Recognizes Honorary Staff And Investors Of 2022 (1)Letter: Election Integrity (1)Road Less Traveled? (1)Remains Of Missing SD Veteran Confirmed (1)County Adopts 2023 Budget (1)Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery (1)Voters, Don’t Miss Out On SD General Election (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
