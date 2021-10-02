Carpet Cleaning and Water Restoration Technician - INTEK CLEANING & RESTORATION Oct 2, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save IMMEDIATE OPENINGCarpet Cleaning and Water Restoration TechnicianDo Something Different Every Day! Willing to train right person.Construction background preferred but not needed.Paid vacation and holidays.Benefits. Flexible hours. Must have clean driving record and valid license.Must pass background check.INTEK CLEANING & RESTORATIONCALL TODAY605-689-2220www.intekclean.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 12 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Carpet Cleaning and Water Restoration Technician - INTEK CLEANING & RESTORATION 5 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesJessica SchaefferRetired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards ControversyYankton Woman Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Theft, Concealment ChargesMillisa ‘Missy’ AndersonKenneth HejnaMillisa ‘Missy’ AndersonOne Killed In Hutchinson County Crash SundayMan Dies In Morning Crash Near TaborEvelyn GravesDaniel McGarry Images CommentedFlu Vaccine Is Still A Vital Weapons (46)Letter: Burning A Candle At Both Ends (41)Letter: Noem’s Drive For Power (38)Letter: Up Your Game (33)Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (30)Letter: Constitutional Question (30)Letter: Vaccine Mandate? (27)Was Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader? (20)Seeking Input On Changing Standards (10)Point Of View: What COVID Taught Us About Crisis Preparedness (6)Letter: A Confusing Situation (6)Retired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards Controversy (4)In Yankton, Rhoden Calls For Unity In The GOP (4)Letter: It’s A Miracle (4)Letter: This Needs Addressing! (3)Why Didn’t AG Face Manslaughter Charge? (3)Real American Beef: Label It (2)Letter: Rails To Trails? (2)Letter: Jesus Died For That Person, Too (2)Shelter From The Storm (1)Mount Marty’s Field Day (1)Exhuming The Past (1)IRS Reporting Proposal Little More Than A Hunting Exercise (1)One Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Sunday (1)Letter: Qualifications (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
